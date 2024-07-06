The Russian side claims that last night, Ukrainian armed forces drones allegedly attacked 3 districts of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This information was voiced by the operational headquarters of the region, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian propaganda news agencyRIA-Novosti.

The Yeysk, Leningrad, and Pavlivka districts were attacked. The Russian side claims that all drones were destroyed, as usual.

In Yeysk, a mobile phone tower was allegedly damaged due to drone debris falling.

It is also noted that in Pavlovska village, fuel storage tanks caught fire due to the fall of UAV fragments at an oil depot. In Leningradska village, a fuel tank also allegedly caught fire because of the debris.

According to the Russian operational headquarters, there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, a video is being circulated on social media, allegedly showing the aftermath of a UAV attack on an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai.