White House considers meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy on sidelines of NATO summit possible

US President Joe Biden may hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington.

An unnamed representative of the US presidential administration said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy may take place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the US capital.

"Although the president (Biden - Ed.) will have a fairly busy schedule, given his obligations as the host of the summit, we are working to organise several bilateral meetings and meetings with various world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including with President Zelenskyy," the White House spokesman said.

He also added that Biden "will host an event on the sidelines of the summit with President Zelenskyy and nearly two dozen of our allies and partners."