Russia will not stop in Ukraine. Belarus and Poland are also under threat - Biden

US President Joe Biden said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine. Poland and Belarus will be the next targets if Russia wins.

He said this during a debate with Donald Trump, Censor.NET informs with reference to CNN.

Asked about Trump's comments about Russia's war against Ukraine, Biden said: "I've never heard so much nonsense in my life."

Trump, in particular, said that "if we had a real president whom Putin respected, he would never have invaded Ukraine."

The former US president also reiterated that he would end the war if re-elected, but again did not provide specific details about his plans.

At the same time, Biden warned that if Putin wins the war against Ukraine, there is a risk that other countries such as Poland and Belarus will be his next targets.

It will be recalled that during the debate with Biden, Trump called the conditions for ending the war against Ukraine, put forward by Putin, unacceptable.

