Biden: I am one who stopped Putin

US President Joe Biden said that he was the one who "stopped" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US president made the statement in an interview with ABC, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

During the interview, Biden called the support for Ukraine and the unification of more than 50 allies around helping Ukraine one of the main achievements of his presidency.

He also insisted that he was in good shape to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election.

When asked by the host if he would like to undergo an independent medical examination, which would include neurological and cognitive tests, Biden replied that he takes a cognitive test "every day".

"Everything I do. You know, I'm not just running a campaign, I'm running the world. Let it not sound hyperbolic, but we are the most important nation in the world... I am the one who created NATO, the future. No one thought I would be able to expand it. I am the one who stopped Putin," Biden said.