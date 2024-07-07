During week, 8,290 occupiers were eliminated and 1,417 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed.. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from June 30 to July 7, 2024, the losses of the Russian army amounted to about 8,290 personnel.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses:

75 tanks;

121 combat armored vehicles;

404 artillery systems;

5 MLRS;

6 air defense systems;

460 units of auto equipment;

47 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 21 enemy missiles and 278 unmanned aerial vehicles.

We will remind you that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 550,990 Russian invaders.