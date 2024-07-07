ENG
Mahuchikh sets world record in high jump, previous record stood for 37 years

Ярослава Магучіх побила світовий рекорд у стрибках у висоту

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh broke the world record in the women's high jump at the Diamond League in Paris.

On her first attempt, the athlete cleared 2.10 metres, breaking Stefka Kostadinova's record of 2.09 metres (1987).

Mahuchikh won gold, becoming the only one to clear 2.03m in the sector. Then, she went on to achieve a personal best of 2.07m, conquering this height on her second attempt. Yaroslava did not stop there and broke the world record.

