Last run of occupier through streets of bombed Krynky in Kherson region. VIDEO

A UAV operator from the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed an occupier who was running down the street of Krynky village in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the invader's last run was posted on social media.

