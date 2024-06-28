Last run of occupier through streets of bombed Krynky in Kherson region. VIDEO
A UAV operator from the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed an occupier who was running down the street of Krynky village in the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the invader's last run was posted on social media.
