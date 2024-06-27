Destruction of Russian occupiers in Krynky by drone drops. VIDEO
Destruction by drone drops of the Russian occupiers in Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region. Aerial bombers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade are working.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
