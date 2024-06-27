ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6971 visitors online
News Video War
9 718 9

Destruction of Russian occupiers in Krynky by drone drops. VIDEO

 Destruction by drone drops of the Russian occupiers in Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region. Aerial bombers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade are working.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of 38th SMB liquidated group of paratroopers in Krynky, Kherson region. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2429) 38th Separate marine brigade (21) Khersonska region (2118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 