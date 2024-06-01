Fighters of 38th SMB liquidated group of paratroopers in Krynky, Kherson region. VIDEO
Pilots of the 1st Battalion of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade eliminated a group of Russian paratroopers in Krynky, Kherson region.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
