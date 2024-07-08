In Lutsk, man throws grenade at people from car window, injures some. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 7 July, an unknown man threw a grenade at people from a car window on Kovelska Street in Lutsk. The explosion of the ammunition caused injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to local media and the police of the Volyn region.

According to witnesses, the incident took place near the ATB store on Kovelska Street. An unknown man threw a grenade from a car window, which detonated.

Traffic on the street where the incident took place was blocked.

Local media reported that at least five people were injured.

In turn, the police of Volyn region reported that a man allegedly involved in the explosion had been detained. They also added that the number of victims is being established.

"All the details will come later. Police and medics are working at the scene. In particular, two teams of the investigative team, three teams of patrol police, a company of special police, the explosive service department, and forensic experts are involved," the police said in a statement.

