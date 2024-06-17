In Kyiv region, man sets off grenade on street: He wounded himself and another passerby - regional police. PHOTOS

On 17 June, a man set off a grenade on the street in Skvyra community of Kyiv region. The explosion injured a passerby and the attacker himself.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Kyiv Region Police.

"In Skvyra community, a man came out of a local shop and threw a grenade. The resulting explosion injured a passerby and the attacker himself. The suspect faces up to 7 years in prison," the statement said.

It is noted that the incident was reported to the police by a witness. The applicant also described the attacker's appearance and clothing, after which the police began a series of measures to identify and detain him.

The operatives detained the 32-year-old offender at his place of residence the same evening.

According to the police, the offender found the grenade in the village using a metal detector this year in early April, which he took and illegally stored at his home. He had previously been in trouble with the law for beating an acquaintance and possessing a cold weapon.

The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility.

