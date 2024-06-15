ENG
Fire at industrial enterprise in Kyiv region, caused by enemy attack on night of June 12, was extinguished. PHOTO

Today, on 15 June, rescuers extinguished a fire at an industrial plant in the Kyiv region caused by an enemy attack on the night of 12 June. The firefighting operation lasted over 3 days.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"At 7:21 a.m., a fire was extinguished at an industrial enterprise that started on 12 June as a result of Russia's armed aggression," the statement said.

Ліквідація пожежі на промпідприємстві Київщини
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that as a result of a rocket attack, an industrial facility and a warehouse in the Kyiv region were on fire due to falling debris, and a person was injured.

Also on the night of 12 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. All enemy air targets were destroyed.

