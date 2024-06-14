SES rescuers extinguish fire at enterprise in Kyiv region for third day after Russian strike. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, more than 200 rescuers are still extinguishing a fire at an industrial plant that broke out after Russian shelling on the night of 12 June.

According to Censor.NET, citing "hromadske", this was reported by the spokesperson for the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region, Victoria Ruban.

"We are still in the process of liquidation. There is no fire spreading. In fact, the personnel remain to cool down and, let's say, to carry out work," she said.

221 rescuers and 76 pieces of equipment are working at the scene of the fire.

As a reminder, a person was injured in an attack by Russian missiles and drones on the night of 12 June in Kyiv region. In addition, fires were reported at facilities in two districts of the region.











