China plays key role in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called China the main accomplice of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with CBS.

"The war in Ukraine demonstrates how closely Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are connected. China is the main organiser of Russian aggression against Ukraine. President Xi and President Putin, they all want NATO and the United States to fail in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that Putin's victory in Ukraine would inspire the Russian dictator to continue his war, but would also give President Xi strength.

The NATO Secretary General stressed the importance of the Alliance for the United States in confronting the challenges posed by China. He noted NATO's unique advantage of having more than 30 friends and allies.

"In NATO, you have something that no other major power has, which is more than 30 friends and allies. The United States represents 25% of the world's GDP. Together with its NATO allies, it is twice as much - 50% of the world's economic and military power," he stressed.

As a reminder, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is on a visit to Beijing.

