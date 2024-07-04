US and China can end war in Ukraine if they act together - Zelenskyy

The United States and China are capable of accelerating the end of Russia's war against Ukraine if they act together.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the Bloomberg agency, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, Zelenskyy emphasized that Beijing has a great influence on Russia, as it is highly dependent on the export and sales market.

According to the head of state, the US and China can end the war in Ukraine if they put aside their differences and act together.

By the way, the Ukrainian leader previously stated that Ukraine has never positioned China as an enemy. In his opinion, the People's Republic of China could help Ukraine, as it has economic and political influence on the aggressor country Russia.

