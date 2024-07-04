President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the head of OP Yermak to be a powerful manager.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

"Yermak is a powerful manager, one of the very powerful managers in my team. I respect him for the result. He does what I tell him. And he fulfills these tasks. So always, when you want to weaken this or that person - you will hit by team. And when they finish off this person's team, you will start hitting this president," he emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, this is the policy of those who are not satisfied with him.

"And not only the Russians are dissatisfied with me. The Russians first of all wanted to destroy me with one or another attempt, because for them it is an occupation plan. One of the plans. They also lobbied for it in other countries of the world. Unfortunately, not only the Russians want a weak president of Ukraine A weak president of Ukraine is an opportunity to tear away half of the territories from Ukraine, it is an opportunity to stop Ukraine on the way to joining the EU, it is an opportunity to have another person at the head of Ukraine who will not have influence on certain societies," added the head of state.

It will be recalled that earlier The Time published an article in which it stated that the head of the OP Andrii Yermak is usurping power, and Zelenskyy's dependence on him is growing

