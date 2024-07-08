ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10144 visitors online
News
3 355 33

Zelenskyy meets with Polish PM Tusk in Warsaw. PHOTOS

Зустріч Зеленського та Туска у Варшаві 8 липня 2024 року

On Monday, 8 July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw, where he began a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that they are scheduled to hold talks on the continuation of defence cooperation, support for Ukraine on its path to European integration, and expectations from the NATO summit to be held in Washington.

Zelenskyy and Tusk will also discuss Poland's participation in Ukraine's recovery, trade development, and humanitarian cooperation.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Tusk will sign an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Poland, and talk to the media.

Watch more: Navy of AFU proved that Ukrainian sea will not tolerate Russian fleet - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Володимир Зеленський та Дональд Туск у Варшаві 8 липня 2024 року
Володимир Зеленський та Дональд Туск у Варшаві 8 липня 2024 року
Володимир Зеленський та Дональд Туск у Варшаві 8 липня 2024 року

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6730) Poland (1292) Tusk (199)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 