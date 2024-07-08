Zelenskyy meets with Polish PM Tusk in Warsaw. PHOTOS

On Monday, 8 July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw, where he began a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that they are scheduled to hold talks on the continuation of defence cooperation, support for Ukraine on its path to European integration, and expectations from the NATO summit to be held in Washington.

Zelenskyy and Tusk will also discuss Poland's participation in Ukraine's recovery, trade development, and humanitarian cooperation.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Tusk will sign an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Poland, and talk to the media.

