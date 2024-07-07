Navy of AFU proved that Ukrainian sea will not tolerate Russian fleet - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Today, 7 July, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Navy on their professional holiday.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the President's telegram channel.

"Day of the Ukrainian Navy. A day of heroic warriors who proved that the Ukrainian sea will not tolerate the Russian fleet and that the enemy cannot beat our Ukrainian marines," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the servicemen of the Ukrainian Navy on the Day of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said the day before that Ukraine is working on a new maritime strategy: its points are being finalized.