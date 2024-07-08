Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 85 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction most

As of 4:00 pm, the number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 85. The Russian invaders are focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, where more than a third of all the fighting took place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling in the north

The border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continues to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, the areas of Katerynivka, Popivka, Shpil, Vilne, Vorozhba, Zarichchia, Riasne, and Tymonovychi came under hostile fire.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

From the direction of Belgorod, terrorists hit Vovchanski Khutory with a guided aerial bomb. At the same time, our troops have repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Tykhy, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near Stelmakhivka twice. Another battle continues near Berestove. The situation is under control.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiivka, and Terny during the day. Seven engagements ended without success for the enemy, and two more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defence in the Siversk direction. He conducted five attacks near Verkhnekamianske and Spirne. He received a fierce rebuff. The occupiers' losses are being clarified.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the militants made eight unsuccessful assaults near Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, and Andriivka.

The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to 13. Our troops stopped 12 of them, and another battle near New York is still ongoing. The aggressor's aviation is actively working, in particular, the city of Toretsk was bombed, and terrorists attacked Katerynivka with KABs. The enemy fired at our positions near New York with unguided aerial missiles - 16 of them were launched.

The Pokrovsk direction witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 30 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Tymofiivka, Kalynivka, Yevhenivka, Yasnobrodivka, and Umanske.The defence forces are holding back the enemy's attack and repelled 17 attacks, 13 battles are still ongoing. The enemy is most active near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha. The latter, along with Oleksandropil, were attacked by NARs from attack aircraft. Russian terrorists struck with KABs in the areas of Hrodivka, Vodiane Druhe, and Myroliubivka.

Four battles near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove direction ended.

In the Vremivka direction, fighting continues near Vodiane and Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian defence forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into our territory. Russian terrorists used almost two dozen guided aerial bombs in the area. They also fired from multiple rocket launchers. In particular, near Velyka Novosilka.

Fighting in the south

An enemy attack near Mala Tokmachka was repelled in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers continue to try to drive the Ukrainian Defence Forces units from their positions at the bridgeheads. Three Russian attacks were unsuccessful. Olhivka and Shevchenkivka were hit by KABs.