Victor and Olena Pinchuk to help restore Okhmatdyt - Victor Pinchuk Foundation

Victor and Olena Pinchuk will take over the restoration of medical equipment at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. The Foundation's representatives are currently communicating with the hospital to identify the most important needs.

This was reported by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

"Okhmatdyt is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, where more than 7,000 complex surgeries are performed annually.

The hospital was destroyed as a result of a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

This is another terrible war crime of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilians.

"The criminal enemy does not even realize that such tragic moments only unite Ukraine and Ukrainians even more. We cannot bring back the lives of the victims, but together we will rebuild everything," said Victor Pinchuk.

"This hospital is the heart of pediatric medicine in Ukraine, and we will do everything possible to ensure that it can once again provide the necessary care to children," said Mrs. Pinchuk.