Russians report massive drone attack on Rostov region. VIDEO

On the night of 9 July, Rostov region was massively attacked by drones, and a fire broke out at one of the power substations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

"As a result of the air attack, two transformers at a power substation in Rodionovo-Nesvitaysk district caught fire. Firefighters have arrived at the scene," said Governor Vasily Golubev.

He stressed that the massive drone attack began around 2am.

"Air defence forces destroyed and suppressed several dozen targets in different parts of the region," he added.

