Drone strike causes fire at oil depot in Volgograd region of Russia. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The governor of the Volgograd region of Russia, Andrei Bocharov, said that Ukrainian drones attacked Kalach-on-Don and Frolovo that night.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
According to the governor, the drones were shot down, but the wreckage caused fires at a substation in Frolovo and an oil depot in Kalach-on-Don.
Residents of Kalach-on-Don stated that there were several drones, landing near fuel tanks and a bakery. A massive fire broke out at the scene.
It is also reported that the night was noisy in Volgograd itself.
