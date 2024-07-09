Occupiers shell Kramatorsk: 4 wounded, including child
Today, July 9, 2024, Russian troops fired on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the enemy shelling in Kramatorsk resulted in 4 wounded, including one six-year-old child.
At least 3 apartment buildings were damaged.
All necessary services are working on the ground.
