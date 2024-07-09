One person wounded as result of Russian shelling of Bilenke village in Zaporizhzhia
On July 9, the occupiers fired on the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region, and wounded a man.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
"The enemy attacked a social infrastructure facility. They damaged residential and industrial buildings. A local resident was injured. Russia is proving every day that it is a terrorist country," emphasized Fedorov.
