News
One person wounded as result of Russian shelling of Bilenke village in Zaporizhzhia

On July 9, the occupiers fired on the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region, and wounded a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"The enemy attacked a social infrastructure facility. They damaged residential and industrial buildings. A local resident was injured. Russia is proving every day that it is a terrorist country," emphasized Fedorov.

