Russian missile attack on civilian enterprise in Vilniansk on July 8: Two men are wounded. PHOTOS

On the evening of 8 July, Russian invaders attacked the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy attacked a civilian enterprise. Two men were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, one of the victims is in moderate condition.

"Hundreds of square metres of ash and ruins. The largest enterprises of the community were destroyed. Civilians' homes were damaged. These are the consequences of the Russian attack on Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region," said Fedorov.

He also showed the consequences of the enemy shelling.

Earlier it was reported that on Monday evening, 8 July, Russian troops attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

