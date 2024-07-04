Man and woman were killed as a result of shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, 1 person was wounded

During the day, the occupiers struck 391 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

A man was killed in Vasylivskyi district and a woman in Polohivskyi district as a result of shelling. Another man was wounded as a result of a strike on Zaporizhzhia district.

"Russian troops carried out 2 air strikes on Novoandriivka. 177 UAVs of various modifications attacked Chervonodniprovka, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Uspenivka and Novopavlivka. 12 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Novoandriivka. 200 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Plavni," the statement said.

There were also 12 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Read more: Fedorov: Ruscists collect biometric data of residents of occupied territories to strengthen control