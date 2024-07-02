Fedorov: Ruscists collect biometric data of residents of occupied territories to strengthen control

The Russian invaders in the occupied territories collect biometric data of the locals.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"For a long time now, in order to obtain a Russian passport, residents of the TOT have to give their fingerprints, take several photos and provide all available personal information. Now, in order to receive a salary or pension, people need to pass biometrics," the statement said.

Read more: Over day, 84 invaders and 38 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed in south

For example, according to Fedorov, the Russian bank PSB, which operates in the occupied territories, has announced the launch of "new service standards" - registration and identification through biometric data, including voice identification.

"The occupiers claim that this will make it easier to receive remote services. In fact, this is a new stage of collecting information about the TOT residents so that the occupier's punitive machine knows everything about everyone," the head of the region added.