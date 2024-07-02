Over day, 84 invaders and 38 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed in south

The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 84 occupiers were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 84 people.

The Russians also lost 38 pieces of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

1 multiple launch rocket system;

5 cannons;

7 mortars;

21 units of armored vehicles;

1 motorcycle;

2 boats;

1 ATV.

Watch more: Russian and his APC are burning down on Ukrainian soil. VIDEO

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 field supply points, 5 observation posts, a communication center and an observation command post.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 545,090 Russian occupiers.