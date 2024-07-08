Russian army strikes at civilian enterprise in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region
On the evening of July 8, Russian troops attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
"Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region. They hit a civilian enterprise in Vilniansk. A fire broke out, there is damage. Preliminary, people were not injured," said Fedorov.
Earlier, he reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert.
