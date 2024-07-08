Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia - RMA

On the evening of July 8, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia," he said in a statement.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the regions where the air raid alert was announced.

