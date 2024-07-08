Those who investigating war crimes should pay attention to missile attack on Okhmatdyt - White House

The bodies that study war crimes and crimes against humanity should conduct a thorough investigation of the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

"There are many adjectives that can be used to describe the attack on the children's hospital. It is terrible, tragic, senseless. And, by the way, it should also be the subject of a serious investigation, because these are actions that have been repeated throughout this war," Carpenter emphasized.

He emphasized that this particular case "should be looked into by those investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity."

According to him, the missile strike on Okhmatdyt should be thoroughly investigated.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on July 8

On the morning of July 8, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure, and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

As of 5:13 p.m., 22 people were killed and 72 injured in Kyiv.

In Kryvyi Rih, a missile hit a business and a residential building. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured with varying degrees of severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location, and a high-rise building in the other. One person is known to have been killed, and there are injured.

