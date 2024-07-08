AFU soldiers at front strike at enemy with drones and ammunition with inscription "For Okhmatdyt". PHOTO

Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline strike at the enemy with shells and mines bearing the inscription "For Okhmatdyt".

This was reported by journalist Mykhailo Ukhman, Censor.NET informs.

"I would like to call on all my comrades and friends who are now at the front to strike back with a massive response. Be sure to write on a mine, shell or drone: "For Okhmatdyt". For those who are in the rear, please donate for drones, vehicles, and communications equipment. Support our soldiers so that they can destroy the Moscow evil spirits," Ukhman wrote on Facebook.

Today, he has no somebody else's children, the journalist emphasizes. "Every child who suffered from the Moscow occupiers in Uzhhorod, Odesa, Lviv, Kyiv, Kherson, Donetsk - is ours and for them, we must eliminate the enemy to the ground.





The photos show that the reconnaissance and infantry are already working.

