Russians shelled Sumy region 25 times during day: man was wounded in Vorozhba community

During the day, Russians fired 25 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they came under fire:

Bilopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (11 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions).

Vorozhba community: an attack was carried out with FPV drones (3 explosions). One resident of the community was injured.

Velyka Pysarivka community: Russians attacked with artillery (34 explosions) and mortars (12 explosions).

Yunakivka community: 2 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also artillery shelling (6 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: an FPV drone strike was recorded (1 explosion).

Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) and the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: mortar shelling (1 explosion).

Esman community: The enemy dropped 11 mines on the territory of the community.

