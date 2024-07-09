Air defense destroyed five enemy reconnaissance UAVs in southern Ukraine during day
During the day on July 9, the air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed five enemy reconnaissance drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the South Air Command.
"During the day on July 9, 2024, the air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed 5 reconnaissance drones, including two ZALAs and one Supercam, Orlan-10 and a UAV of a type to be determined," the report says.
It is also reported that in the afternoon, Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa region with a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.
