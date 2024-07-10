Russia will not win. Ukraine will win and remain free and independent country - Biden

Russia will lose the war in Ukraine, and Ukraine will remain a free and independent country.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Washington, DC, during a speech at the celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Biden continued by stating that about a million Russians, many of them young people, have left Russia because they "no longer see a future in Russia".

And most importantly. Remember, Kyiv was supposed to fall in five days, remember? Two and a half years later, we are standing and will continue to stand. Allies knew that before this war, Putin thought that NATO would collapse. Today, NATO is stronger than ever in its history. When this senseless war started, Ukraine was a free country. Today, it is still a free country. And the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free and independent country. Russia will not win. Ukraine will win," Biden said.

These words were met with applause from the audience.