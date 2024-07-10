Biden announces transfer of 5 air defence systems to Ukraine from allies

Ukraine will receive five air defence systems from the allies.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden, Censor.NET reports citing "Voice of America".

4 Patriot batteries: 3 from the United States, Germany and Romania, and 1 will be jointly assembled by the Netherlands and other partners. Italy will also provide an additional SAMP-T system.

"These five strategic air defence systems will help protect Ukraine's cities, civilians, and military, and we are working closely with the Ukrainian government to ensure these systems can be deployed quickly. Our message to Moscow and the world is clear: our support for Ukraine is strong and unwavering," Biden said.

According to him, the US and its partners are working to provide Ukraine with "dozens" of additional strategic air defence systems this year.

"In the coming months, the United States and its partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of tactical air defence systems, including NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS, and Gepard systems. These systems will further expand and enhance Ukraine's air defence coverage," the US President stressed.

that America supports Ukraine in partnership with NATO members and a coalition of more than 50 countries.

Biden stressed that the US will redirect interceptors that were scheduled for delivery to other countries to be delivered to Ukraine, "providing Ukraine with hundreds of additional air defence interceptors over the next year".

Russia is losing this war, Biden said, the Kremlin is losing people at the front, Russians are leaving the country, and Ukraine remains a "free and independent country".

"Ukraine can and must stop Putin," he concluded.

