US and allies to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence - Biden

Russia's recent missile attacks on civilians demonstrate the importance of continued support for Ukraine. That is why the United States and its allies will strengthen our country's air defence.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Voice of America, US President Joe Biden assured this.

"Russia's missile strikes today, which killed dozens of Ukrainian civilians and caused destruction and casualties at Kyiv's largest children's hospital, are a horrific reminder of Russia's brutality. It is critical that the world continue to stand with Ukraine at this critical moment, and that we do not ignore Russia's aggression," the US president said in a statement.

Biden reminded that the NATO summit begins this week in the US capital. NATO allies plan to announce new aid packages to Ukraine to "strengthen Ukraine's air defences and help it protect its cities and civilians from Russian attacks," Biden assured.

Read more: During NATO summit, Biden will hold meeting of states that have signed security agreements with Ukraine - Carpenter

As a reminder, on the morning of 8 July, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and a residential area. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location and a multi-storey building in the other. One person was reported dead and one injured.