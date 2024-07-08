German government announces new military aid package for Ukraine: Patriot SAMS, ammunition, drones

Germany has handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the press service of the Federal Government.

According to the German government, the aid package includes the Patriot SAMS, missiles and spare parts.

The aid package also includes:

ammunition for Leopard tanks 1;

2 TRML-4D self-propelled general-purpose radars;

30 Vector reconnaissance UAVs with spare parts;

200 mobile devices for jamming drones;

10 autonomous sea boats;

10 armored vehicles and 3 patrol jeeps;

55 thousand 155 mm shells and 9 thousand shells for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks

