Poland is ready to transfer electricity generated by coal-fired power plants to Ukraine - Tusk

Poland is ready to transfer electricity generated by Polish coal combustion to Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Tusk noted that Poland is currently working on how to help Ukraine directly in the supply of electricity before winter, because everyone is aware of Putin's goal.

"We are working to burn Polish coal, which we have a lot of, and not to pay for burning this coal - for emissions, for outlet - but to transfer energy from Polish coal for European money to Ukrainian energy institutions," Tusk explained. He believes that this will not solve all the problems, but it will help Ukrainians survive the difficult winter to some extent.

In addition, according to the Prime Minister, Poland will encourage its partners to look for "creative solutions" and any opportunities to help Ukraine.

Poland is also waiting for a specification of what Ukraine needs most in the face of repeated attacks, the Prime Minister added. Tusk noted that decisions will be made, in particular, to increase the number of generators.