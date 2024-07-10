7 more children returned from occupied territory of Kherson region

Seven more children and their families have been rescued from Russian occupation.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, six boys and one girl, aged 9 to 17, were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"The children and their parents were horrified to hear what they had to go through in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. These include bullying, searches, and threats.

Fortunately, children and adults are now safe and have a long recovery process ahead of them. They are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the statement said.

The head of the RMA said that the team of the Save Ukraine charity organisation had worked on this return.

He also noted that since the beginning of 2024, 146 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.