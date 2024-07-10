Zelenskyy on death of Ukrainian children as result of Russian attacks: At such moments, you want to kill Putin. VIDEO

Russia deliberately struck at Okhmatdyt. In situations where children are killed or injured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "wants to kill" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He said this after a speech at the Presidential Foundation and the Ronald Reagan Institute, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.

"I am a father, I am a president, I am a human being. (...) When you see these people, parents, when their children die - at such moments you want to kill Putin," Zelenskyy said.

How many children died as a result of the Russian invasion

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as of the morning of 9 July 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 559 children died as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. More than 1449 were injured of varying severity.

Earlier, Zelenskyy also said that Putin deliberately attacked Okhmatdyt. This is his signal to the world.

Russian attack on Ohmatdyt on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian proxies launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Ohmatdyt Children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care, and operating rooms.

More than 600 patients were evacuated from Okhmatdyt, the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine, 100 of them to other hospitals, and 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

As of 9 July, emergency and rescue operations at the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv have been completed: 2 people were killed and 32 injured.