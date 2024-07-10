Ruscists attack civilian facility in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region: there are wounded

On the afternoon of 10 July, Russian troops attacked a civilian facility in the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, Censor.NET reports.

"In the middle of the day, Russians attacked a civilian facility in the city of Voznesensk. There are wounded. More details later," he said.

