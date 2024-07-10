Ruscists attack civilian facility in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region: there are wounded
On the afternoon of 10 July, Russian troops attacked a civilian facility in the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, Censor.NET reports.
"In the middle of the day, Russians attacked a civilian facility in the city of Voznesensk. There are wounded. More details later," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password