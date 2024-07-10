During Russian shelling, direct hits damaged construction of fire station in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS
A fire and rescue unit in the Zaporizhzhia region was damaged as a result of today's hostile shelling.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, today, on 10 July, as a result of a Russian attack on a frontline settlement, a direct hit was made on the building of a fire station. As a result of the strike, the roof of the garage over an area of 400 square metres caught fire and a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged.
The SES noted that the firefighters were in a shelter at the time and were not injured.
