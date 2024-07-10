ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12388 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 825 0

During Russian shelling, direct hits damaged construction of fire station in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

A fire and rescue unit in the Zaporizhzhia region was damaged as a result of today's hostile shelling.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today, on 10 July, as a result of a Russian attack on a frontline settlement, a direct hit was made on the building of a fire station. As a result of the strike, the roof of the garage over an area of 400 square metres caught fire and a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged.

Удар по пожежно-рятувальній частині Запорізької області

The SES noted that the firefighters were in a shelter at the time and were not injured.

See also Censor.NET: Rescuers come under repeated fire in Mykolaiv region, equipment damaged. Photo report

Удар по пожежно-рятувальній частині Запорізької області
Удар по пожежно-рятувальній частині Запорізької області

Also see: Rescuers come under repeated fire in Nikopol: equipment damaged. Photo report

Author: 

shoot out (13679) Zaporizka region (1271) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (816)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 