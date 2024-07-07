In Nikopol, rescuers came under repeated shelling: equipment was damaged. PHOTOS

The night before, Russians attacked Nikopol. A fire broke out in a residential building. When the rescuers were working at the scene, the enemy sneakily attacked them.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged as a result of the hit. The rescuers managed to take cover.

"To transport the personnel and the surviving equipment, a SES truck moved to the scene. However, the enemy again delivered a targeted attack, damaging the vehicle. It was only in the next attempt that the rescuers were evacuated. But the Russian invaders did not stop there. They continued shelling, causing fires in the village. After midnight, a fire broke out at an enterprise as a result of a hit, and several garages in a garage co-operative caught fire. In the morning, both fires were extinguished," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that last night in Nikopol 3 enterprises and civilian infrastructure were damaged by shelling.