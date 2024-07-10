ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13133 visitors online
News War
46 699 117

Occupiers shoot captured Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO 21+

The occupiers shot at least two Ukrainian POWs in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a Russian war criminal was published on social media.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian scums shot a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to preliminary data, the crime was committed by the occupiers from the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: 29-year-old Ukrainian marine was evacuated from occupied territory: he spent year and half in Russian captivity. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9378) captivity (792) shoot (167) Zaporizka region (1271) war crimes (821)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 