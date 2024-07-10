Occupiers shoot captured Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO 21+
The occupiers shot at least two Ukrainian POWs in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a Russian war criminal was published on social media.
"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian scums shot a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to preliminary data, the crime was committed by the occupiers from the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password