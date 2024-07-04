29-year-old Ukrainian marine was evacuated from occupied territory: he spent year and half in Russian captivity. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy's Special Reconnaissance unit "Angels" rescued a 29-year-old Ukrainian marine from Russian captivity. To do so, they conducted a multi-stage special operation to evacuate him from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

As noted, Marine Oleksandr, while performing a mission, was taken prisoner by Russia, where he spent about a year and a half.

During this time, he witnessed torture and abuse of Ukrainian prisoners, and became a victim himself.

Release from captivity

The Navy said that after the defender was taken prisoner, members of the Special Intelligence Unit of the Ukrainian Navy "Angels" "were looking for options to bring the marine back".

A multi-stage operation was developed, as a result of which Oleksandr was successfully evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory. For security reasons, the details of the operation are not disclosed.

A soldier meets his mother

The freed marine met with his mother Olha, a Ukrainian language teacher, in the office of the Navy Commander Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, who personally supervised the operation at all stages, the press service said.

Until the last moment, I could not believe that it was possible. A year ago, on Marine Corps Day, the "Angels" came and promised to bring him back. A year has passed and Sasha is now home. I still can't believe it. I am very grateful to the guys for bringing my son back," said Oleksandr's mother.

It is noted that Oleksandr became the 69th person to be successfully evacuated by the "Angels" to the territory controlled by Ukraine. In addition to evacuating people from the territories controlled by the Russian invaders, this unit also performs a wide range of tasks.

The Navy Command added that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba facilitated the operation.

On 25 June, another 90 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity.

Among the people who have returned home are soldiers of the National Guard, Navy, Army, territorial fighters, border guards. Also the defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Soldiers who served in the Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk sectors.