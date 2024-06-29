During war, 3,310 people were already returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. We are currently preparing new solutions for sake of our strength and protection of our people, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the release of Ukrainian military and civilians from Russian captivity and stressed that Ukraine was preparing new solutions to protect Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have been working for a very long time to free Nariman Dzhelal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, two priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and civilians who were captured by Russians in the occupied territory back in 17 and 18. Finally, our people are home. Ten civilians. This week, 90 soldiers were also released from captivity, and in total, 3,310 people have been returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity during this war. And we must find and return to Ukraine all of our people, each and every one of them who is in captivity or deported - adults and children, military and civilians. Everyone," Zelenskyy said.

The President also thanked the team involved in the exchanges: "Yermak, Budanov, Malyuk, Lubinets, Klymenko - thank you. I thank the United Arab Emirates and the Vatican for mediating the releases that took place this week. We will continue to work."

Zelenskyy also spoke about his meeting with Nariman Dzhelal, who was released from captivity, and about attending the National Prayer Breakfast, where he personally congratulated the released priests Bohdan Geleta and Ivan Levytskyi.

"I also thanked all the representatives of churches and religious communities for supporting our people, our communities, for helping our state in this extremely difficult time of war. May all prayers for peace for Ukraine and for our Ukrainian victory be answered," the President said.

Finally, Zelenskyy spoke about the work to eliminate the consequences of Russia's attack on Dnipro.

"Dnipro. Work is still ongoing at the site of the Russian missile that hit the house. The rubble is being removed. As of now, we know about one dead person - my condolences to the family and friends. 12 people were injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. The fate of several people is still unknown. Everything is being done to find out all the circumstances and details. And Russia will definitely be held accountable for this terror against Ukraine. We are preparing new solutions for the sake of our strength and for the protection of our people.

I thank everyone who is with Ukraine! Glory to everyone who works for Ukraine, who fights for Ukraine. We will definitely ensure peace," Zelenskyy concluded.