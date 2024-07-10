Ukraine and Luxembourg sign security agreement
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden signed a security agreement between the two countries in Washington.
This was announced by Zelenskyy. Censor.NET reports.
"Luxembourg will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and will continue to support the protection of the lives of our people. The agreement focuses on political and value-based cooperation between our countries. Luxembourg supports sanctions against Russia, our further strengthening on the European and Euro-Atlantic tracks - Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO - and will help protect and restore our cultural heritage. I am grateful to Luxembourg for choosing justice and peace!" the statement reads.
The text of the Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support between Ukraine and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is available on the President's website.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password