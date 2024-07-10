Ukraine and Luxembourg sign security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden signed a security agreement between the two countries in Washington.

This was announced by Zelenskyy. Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Security agreement provides for formation of volunteer legion in Poland with possible participation of foreigners - Zelenskyy

"Luxembourg will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and will continue to support the protection of the lives of our people. The agreement focuses on political and value-based cooperation between our countries. Luxembourg supports sanctions against Russia, our further strengthening on the European and Euro-Atlantic tracks - Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO - and will help protect and restore our cultural heritage. I am grateful to Luxembourg for choosing justice and peace!" the statement reads.

The text of the Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support between Ukraine and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is available on the President's website.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced two new security agreements.