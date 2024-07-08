Security agreement provides for formation of volunteer legion in Poland with possible participation of foreigners - Zelenskyy

The security agreement between Ukraine and Poland contains a clause on the creation of a volunteer legion in Poland with the possible participation of foreigners.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with the Polish Prime Minister in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on hit to Okhmatdyt: There are people under rubble, exact number of wounded and dead is unknown. VIDEO

"We have enshrined in our security agreement with Poland the formation and training of the Ukrainian Legion, a new volunteer military unit. We have a very positive experience of the Ukrainian-Polish-Lithuanian brigade. And it is on the basis of this experience that we will enable the citizens of Ukraine who are currently living in Poland, Lithuania and other EU countries to voluntarily join the defence of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on 8 July 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security guarantee agreement in Warsaw. Afterwards, Zelenskyy noted that the security agreement with Poland includes provisions for developing a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace.