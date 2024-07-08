ENG
Ukraine and Poland sign security agreement. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk signed a security guarantee agreement in Warsaw on 8 July.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The agreement was signed during Zelenskyy's visit to Warsaw.

The details of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

After the meeting with Tusk and the joint press conference, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

This is the 21st security agreement that Ukraine has signed with its partners.

